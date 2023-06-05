No matter how cynical the overall market is Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) performance over the last week is recorded 0.19%

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $30.66, up 4.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.765 and dropped to $30.63 before settling in for the closing price of $30.26. Over the past 52 weeks, LEG has traded in a range of $30.05-$41.94.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 5.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -22.90%. With a float of $130.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 19900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.63, operating margin of +9.33, and the pretax margin is +7.84.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The insider ownership of Leggett & Platt Incorporated is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 74.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 195,679. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $32.61, taking the stock ownership to the 53,109 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s SVP – Investor Relations sold 1,378 for $34.51, making the entire transaction worth $47,555. This insider now owns 30,202 shares in total.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.26) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +6.02 while generating a return on equity of 18.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to -2.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s (LEG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG)

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.89 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s (LEG) raw stochastic average was set at 19.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.09 in the near term. At $32.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.82.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.03 billion has total of 133,112K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,147 M in contrast with the sum of 309,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,214 M and last quarter income was 53,500 K.