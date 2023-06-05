No matter how cynical the overall market is Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) performance over the last week is recorded 7.19%

A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) stock priced at $21.00, up 3.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.40 and dropped to $20.78 before settling in for the closing price of $20.56. OMI’s price has ranged from $11.79 to $37.03 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 1.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -90.00%. With a float of $73.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.18 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13400 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.05, operating margin of +1.94, and the pretax margin is +0.11.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of Owens & Minor Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 105.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 81,000. In this transaction SVP, Corporate Treasurer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $13.50, taking the stock ownership to the 106,723 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 17, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $15.68, making the entire transaction worth $15,680. This insider now owns 28,000 shares in total.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +0.22 while generating a return on equity of 2.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -90.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Owens & Minor Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

The latest stats from [Owens & Minor Inc., OMI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.57 million was inferior to 0.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Owens & Minor Inc.’s (OMI) raw stochastic average was set at 86.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.79. The third major resistance level sits at $22.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.32.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.57 billion, the company has a total of 76,206K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,955 M while annual income is 22,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,523 M while its latest quarter income was -24,420 K.