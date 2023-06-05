No matter how cynical the overall market is, Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) performance over the last week is recorded 12.76%

Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $18.34, up 5.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.02 and dropped to $17.98 before settling in for the closing price of $17.94. Over the past 52 weeks, VBTX has traded in a range of $14.88-$35.22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 41.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.20%. With a float of $52.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.15 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 763 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Veritex Holdings Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 31,360. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $15.68, taking the stock ownership to the 15,713 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Director bought 1,420 for $17.71, making the entire transaction worth $25,148. This insider now owns 25,302 shares in total.

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.74) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +29.12 while generating a return on equity of 10.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 22.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Veritex Holdings Inc.’s (VBTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.51 million, its volume of 0.58 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Veritex Holdings Inc.’s (VBTX) raw stochastic average was set at 27.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.35 in the near term. At $19.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.27.

Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 973.18 million has total of 54,248K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 502,230 K in contrast with the sum of 146,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 183,170 K and last quarter income was 38,410 K.