Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) performance over the last week is recorded -66.73%

Analyst Insights

June 02, 2023, Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) trading session started at the price of $0.099, that was -4.90% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.0997 and dropped to $0.085 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. A 52-week range for WEJO has been $0.08 – $2.58.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 31.30%. With a float of $77.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 275 employees.

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Wejo Group Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Wejo Group Limited is 18.00%, while institutional ownership is 36.90%.

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.24) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wejo Group Limited (WEJO)

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) saw its 5-day average volume 13.29 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Wejo Group Limited’s (WEJO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 372.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 215.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3668, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7383. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1015 in the near term. At $0.1079, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1162. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0868, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0785. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0721.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) Key Stats

There are 109,901K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.00 million. As of now, sales total 8,400 K while income totals -159,250 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,860 K while its last quarter net income were -31,000 K.

Newsletter

 

3.70% percent quarterly performance for Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) is not indicative of the underlying story

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) stock priced at $1.31, up 10.24% from the previous...
Read more

General Electric Company (GE) is 7.55% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Steve Mayer -
General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $105.50, up 1.08% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Newmont Corporation (NEM) performance over the last week is recorded 3.57%

Shaun Noe -
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) on June 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $42.81, plunging -0.89% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Subscribe

 

