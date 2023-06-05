No matter how cynical the overall market is, Zscaler Inc. (ZS) performance over the last week is recorded 12.39%

On June 02, 2023, Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) opened at $141.80, higher 5.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $147.58 and dropped to $140.1623 before settling in for the closing price of $135.09. Price fluctuations for ZS have ranged from $84.93 to $194.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 54.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -43.40% at the time writing. With a float of $86.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.51 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4975 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.70, operating margin of -30.01, and the pretax margin is -35.16.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Zscaler Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 49.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 665,211. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 6,229 shares at a rate of $106.79, taking the stock ownership to the 295,863 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,638 for $106.79, making the entire transaction worth $602,097. This insider now owns 291,182 shares in total.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2023, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.42) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -35.77 while generating a return on equity of -70.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 61.87% during the next five years compared to -48.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Zscaler Inc. (ZS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 80.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.97 million, its volume of 4.4 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.08.

During the past 100 days, Zscaler Inc.’s (ZS) raw stochastic average was set at 91.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $130.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $146.59 in the near term. At $150.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $154.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $139.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $135.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $131.76.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Key Stats

There are currently 145,120K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,091 M according to its annual income of -390,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 387,600 K and its income totaled -57,450 K.