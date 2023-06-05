Now that American Airlines Group Inc.’s volume has hit 31.03 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On June 02, 2023, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) opened at $14.90, higher 1.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.07 and dropped to $14.64 before settling in for the closing price of $14.70. Price fluctuations for AAL have ranged from $11.65 to $17.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 2.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 106.30% at the time writing. With a float of $642.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $652.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 129700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.45, operating margin of +3.68, and the pretax margin is +0.38.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 27,495. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,950 shares at a rate of $14.10, taking the stock ownership to the 29,736 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $13.88, making the entire transaction worth $27,768. This insider now owns 31,686 shares in total.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) saw its 5-day average volume 24.32 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 25.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 44.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.08 in the near term. At $15.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.22.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

There are currently 652,900K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 48,971 M according to its annual income of 127,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,189 M and its income totaled 10,000 K.