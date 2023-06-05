Now that BlackSky Technology Inc.’s volume has hit 2.87 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $1.52, up 6.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.60 and dropped to $1.44 before settling in for the closing price of $1.49. Over the past 52 weeks, BKSY has traded in a range of $1.12-$3.33.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 81.10%. With a float of $92.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.14 million.

In an organization with 259 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.39, operating margin of -132.44, and the pretax margin is -114.58.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of BlackSky Technology Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 105,924. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 75,660 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 2,864,450 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,547 for $1.40, making the entire transaction worth $10,566. This insider now owns 882,775 shares in total.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -114.58 while generating a return on equity of -49.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (BKSY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.5 million. That was better than the volume of 0.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (BKSY) raw stochastic average was set at 48.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3410, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6394. However, in the short run, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6400. Second resistance stands at $1.7000. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3800. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3200.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 207.60 million has total of 139,333K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 65,350 K in contrast with the sum of -74,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 18,400 K and last quarter income was -17,320 K.