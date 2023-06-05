Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) volume exceeds 25.53 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) stock priced at $6.85, up 2.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.03 and dropped to $6.85 before settling in for the closing price of $6.83. NU’s price has ranged from $3.26 to $7.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -117.80%. With a float of $3.18 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.71 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8049 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.87, operating margin of -8.27, and the pretax margin is -8.27.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Nu Holdings Ltd. is 9.19%, while institutional ownership is 66.00%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -9.76 while generating a return on equity of -7.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nu Holdings Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

Looking closely at Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU), its last 5-days average volume was 23.11 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 26.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) raw stochastic average was set at 96.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.74. However, in the short run, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.05. Second resistance stands at $7.13. The third major resistance level sits at $7.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.69.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 32.20 billion, the company has a total of 4,694,788K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,792 M while annual income is -364,580 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,619 M while its latest quarter income was 141,750 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

