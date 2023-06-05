Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) volume exceeds 14.45 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

June 02, 2023, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) trading session started at the price of $59.02, that was 2.70% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.99 and dropped to $58.71 before settling in for the closing price of $58.12. A 52-week range for OXY has been $54.30 – $77.13.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 23.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 501.30%. With a float of $897.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $901.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11973 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.03, operating margin of +36.64, and the pretax margin is +38.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 0.23%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 128,484,530. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 2,203,753 shares at a rate of $58.30, taking the stock ownership to the 221,990,942 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,500,306 for $58.85, making the entire transaction worth $88,299,759. This insider now owns 219,787,189 shares in total.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.24) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +36.47 while generating a return on equity of 52.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 501.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Looking closely at Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY), its last 5-days average volume was 12.48 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 12.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (OXY) raw stochastic average was set at 33.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.40. However, in the short run, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $60.22. Second resistance stands at $60.74. The third major resistance level sits at $61.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $57.66.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Key Stats

There are 891,745K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 52.20 billion. As of now, sales total 36,634 M while income totals 13,304 M. Its latest quarter income was 7,225 M while its last quarter net income were 1,263 M.