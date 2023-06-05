Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) kicked off at the price of $3.47: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $3.25, up 8.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.47 and dropped to $3.22 before settling in for the closing price of $3.21. Over the past 52 weeks, OLPX has traded in a range of $3.05-$18.23.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.40%. With a float of $647.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $651.73 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 174 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.91, operating margin of +51.74, and the pretax margin is +43.34.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Olaplex Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 101.78%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +34.66 while generating a return on equity of 37.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s (OLPX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

Looking closely at Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.95 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s (OLPX) raw stochastic average was set at 10.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.35. However, in the short run, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.55. Second resistance stands at $3.64. The third major resistance level sits at $3.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.05.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.10 billion has total of 654,277K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 704,270 K in contrast with the sum of 244,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 113,790 K and last quarter income was 20,960 K.