Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,120 M

June 02, 2023, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) trading session started at the price of $2.79, that was -8.15% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.83 and dropped to $2.43 before settling in for the closing price of $2.70. A 52-week range for OPEN has been $0.92 – $8.08.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 85.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -93.10%. With a float of $537.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $641.92 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2570 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.28, operating margin of -5.47, and the pretax margin is -8.68.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Opendoor Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Opendoor Technologies Inc. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 69.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 95,303. In this transaction Director of this company sold 49,082 shares at a rate of $1.94, taking the stock ownership to the 30,630,676 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 18, when Company’s insider sold 3,456 for $1.66, making the entire transaction worth $5,729. This insider now owns 753,771 shares in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.66) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -8.69 while generating a return on equity of -81.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -93.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to -69.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

The latest stats from [Opendoor Technologies Inc., OPEN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 25.48 million was superior to 23.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) raw stochastic average was set at 70.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.98. The third major resistance level sits at $3.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.93.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Key Stats

There are 648,777K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.75 billion. As of now, sales total 15,567 M while income totals -1,353 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,120 M while its last quarter net income were -101,000 K.