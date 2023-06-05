PagerDuty Inc. (PD) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 10.87 million

A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) stock priced at $23.65, down -17.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.20 and dropped to $22.65 before settling in for the closing price of $27.75. PD’s price has ranged from $19.51 to $35.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 36.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -13.80%. With a float of $82.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.28 million.

The firm has a total of 1166 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.81, operating margin of -33.66, and the pretax margin is -35.08.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of PagerDuty Inc. is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 2,179,500. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $29.06, taking the stock ownership to the 796,627 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s SVP and General Counsel sold 2,082 for $30.04, making the entire transaction worth $62,543. This insider now owns 227,158 shares in total.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -34.63 while generating a return on equity of -50.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -28.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PagerDuty Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PagerDuty Inc., PD], we can find that recorded value of 4.08 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, PagerDuty Inc.’s (PD) raw stochastic average was set at 2.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.17. The third major resistance level sits at $27.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.48.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.56 billion, the company has a total of 92,089K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 370,790 K while annual income is -128,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 100,970 K while its latest quarter income was -24,560 K.