PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) 20 Days SMA touches 6.79%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) stock priced at $12.10, up 4.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.505 and dropped to $12.03 before settling in for the closing price of $11.95. PMT’s price has ranged from $10.78 to $16.60 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 8.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -579.80%. With a float of $86.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.83 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1 employees.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 74.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22, was worth 156,522. In this transaction President & Chief Mtg Bkg Ofr of this company sold 13,332 shares at a rate of $11.74, taking the stock ownership to the 67,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s Director bought 256 for $12.44, making the entire transaction worth $3,180. This insider now owns 22,489 shares in total.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.5 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -3.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -579.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.15% during the next five years compared to -24.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

Looking closely at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s (PMT) raw stochastic average was set at 31.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.30. However, in the short run, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.62. Second resistance stands at $12.80. The third major resistance level sits at $13.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.67.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.05 billion, the company has a total of 87,556K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 714,190 K while annual income is -73,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 269,500 K while its latest quarter income was 60,700 K.