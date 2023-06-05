Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) average volume reaches $426.11K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On June 02, 2023, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) opened at $59.61, higher 8.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.77 and dropped to $59.50 before settling in for the closing price of $57.10. Price fluctuations for PLL have ranged from $32.08 to $76.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.90% at the time writing. With a float of $17.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 40 employees.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Piedmont Lithium Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 49.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 77,626. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company sold 1,316 shares at a rate of $58.99, taking the stock ownership to the 14,809 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Director bought 1,750 for $60.14, making the entire transaction worth $105,254. This insider now owns 1,750 shares in total.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.39) by -$0.23. This company achieved a return on equity of -5.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)

Looking closely at Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.44 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.98.

During the past 100 days, Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s (PLL) raw stochastic average was set at 46.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.86. However, in the short run, Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $63.98. Second resistance stands at $66.01. The third major resistance level sits at $68.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.44.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) Key Stats

There are currently 19,183K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -12,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -8,640 K.