Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) average volume reaches $426.11K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Company News

On June 02, 2023, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) opened at $59.61, higher 8.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.77 and dropped to $59.50 before settling in for the closing price of $57.10. Price fluctuations for PLL have ranged from $32.08 to $76.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.90% at the time writing. With a float of $17.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 40 employees.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Piedmont Lithium Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 49.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 77,626. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company sold 1,316 shares at a rate of $58.99, taking the stock ownership to the 14,809 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Director bought 1,750 for $60.14, making the entire transaction worth $105,254. This insider now owns 1,750 shares in total.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.39) by -$0.23. This company achieved a return on equity of -5.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)

Looking closely at Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.44 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.98.

During the past 100 days, Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s (PLL) raw stochastic average was set at 46.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.86. However, in the short run, Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $63.98. Second resistance stands at $66.01. The third major resistance level sits at $68.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.44.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) Key Stats

There are currently 19,183K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -12,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -8,640 K.

