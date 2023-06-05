ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) 20 Days SMA touches 10.69%: The odds favor the bear

June 02, 2023, ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) trading session started at the price of $12.28, that was 5.20% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.48 and dropped to $11.86 before settling in for the closing price of $11.74. A 52-week range for ACDC has been $9.01 – $27.00.

With a float of $22.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.50 million.

The firm has a total of 3664 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.67, operating margin of +19.57, and the pretax margin is +14.50.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ProFrac Holding Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of ProFrac Holding Corp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 717,379. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 61,843 shares at a rate of $11.60, taking the stock ownership to the 70,849,573 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 511,472 for $11.94, making the entire transaction worth $6,106,976. This insider now owns 70,787,730 shares in total.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +3.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 11.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ProFrac Holding Corp., ACDC], we can find that recorded value of 0.89 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, ProFrac Holding Corp.’s (ACDC) raw stochastic average was set at 20.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.85. The third major resistance level sits at $13.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.36.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Key Stats

There are 158,997K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.87 billion. As of now, sales total 2,426 M while income totals 91,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 851,700 K while its last quarter net income were 22,000 K.