Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Recent developments with Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.26 cents.

Company News

On June 02, 2023, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) opened at $124.92, higher 1.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $126.39 and dropped to $124.015 before settling in for the closing price of $122.77. Price fluctuations for AMZN have ranged from $81.43 to $146.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 23.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -108.20% at the time writing. With a float of $9.26 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.25 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1541000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.81, operating margin of +2.63, and the pretax margin is -1.15.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amazon.com Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 60.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 115. In this transaction Executive Chair of this company bought 1 shares at a rate of $114.77, taking the stock ownership to the 990,545,661 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s CEO Amazon Web Services sold 500 for $115.68, making the entire transaction worth $57,842. This insider now owns 153,280 shares in total.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -0.53 while generating a return on equity of -1.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

The latest stats from [Amazon.com Inc., AMZN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 69.91 million was superior to 66.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.24.

During the past 100 days, Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) raw stochastic average was set at 94.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $107.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $125.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $127.26. The third major resistance level sits at $128.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $123.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $122.51. The third support level lies at $121.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Key Stats

There are currently 10,260,354K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1259.66 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 513,983 M according to its annual income of -2,722 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 127,358 M and its income totaled 3,172 M.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) performance over the last week is recorded 12.16%

Sana Meer -
Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $34.66, up 8.18% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) performance over the last week is recorded 15.64%

Shaun Noe -
TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX) on June 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.31, soaring 21.65% from the previous trading...
Read more

$4.05M in average volume shows that AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
June 02, 2023, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) trading session started at the price of $72.92, that was -0.34% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.