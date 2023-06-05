Recent developments with Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.83 cents.

A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) stock priced at $1.19, up 0.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.19 and dropped to $1.14 before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. DNN’s price has ranged from $0.91 to $1.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 1.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -26.70%. With a float of $810.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $832.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 66 employees.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Denison Mines Corp. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Denison Mines Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 94.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) saw its 5-day average volume 5.85 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) raw stochastic average was set at 40.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0601, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1851. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1933 in the near term. At $1.2167, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1167. The third support level lies at $1.0933 if the price breaches the second support level.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 972.90 million, the company has a total of 835,624K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,030 K while annual income is 11,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 800 K while its latest quarter income was -1,770 K.