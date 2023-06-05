Recent developments with Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.61 cents.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) on June 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.4201, soaring 19.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.43 and dropped to $0.38 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. Within the past 52 weeks, DMS’s price has moved between $0.32 and $3.44.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.10%. With a float of $18.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.96 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 454 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.71, operating margin of -7.75, and the pretax margin is -14.47.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Digital Media Solutions Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 65.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 1,853. In this transaction Fmr. Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,597 shares at a rate of $1.16, taking the stock ownership to the 99,577 shares.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -8.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS)

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.17 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 57476.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s (DMS) raw stochastic average was set at 8.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 169.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6394, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2717. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4389 in the near term. At $0.4595, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4889. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3889, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3595. The third support level lies at $0.3389 if the price breaches the second support level.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.02 million based on 65,657K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 391,150 K and income totals -31,950 K. The company made 90,310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.