Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Recent developments with Morgan Stanley (MS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.33 cents.

Markets

On June 02, 2023, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) opened at $82.94, higher 2.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.68 and dropped to $82.94 before settling in for the closing price of $82.07. Price fluctuations for MS have ranged from $72.05 to $100.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 8.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -23.40% at the time writing. With a float of $1.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.65 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 82000 employees.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Morgan Stanley is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 607,198. In this transaction Deputy Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 7,320 shares at a rate of $82.95, taking the stock ownership to the 96,484 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s Director sold 4,535 for $87.11, making the entire transaction worth $395,021. This insider now owns 98,110 shares in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.62) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +16.71 while generating a return on equity of 10.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.87% during the next five years compared to 10.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Morgan Stanley (MS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) saw its 5-day average volume 7.18 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.94.

During the past 100 days, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) raw stochastic average was set at 17.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $85.04 in the near term. At $85.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $86.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.25. The third support level lies at $81.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Key Stats

There are currently 1,670,114K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 137.07 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 53,668 M according to its annual income of 11,029 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,517 M and its income totaled 2,980 M.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Magna International Inc. (MGA) is -2.04% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) stock priced at $49.64, up 4.96% from the previous...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) performance over the last week is recorded 12.76%

Shaun Noe -
Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $18.34, up 5.91% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Innodata Inc. (INOD) performance over the last week is recorded 17.18%

Sana Meer -
Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) on June 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.78, soaring 7.15% from the previous trading day....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.