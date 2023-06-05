Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) is 28.35% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) stock priced at $1.77, down -7.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.87 and dropped to $1.60 before settling in for the closing price of $1.76. REKR’s price has ranged from $0.56 to $2.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -2.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -150.40%. With a float of $47.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 267 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.09, operating margin of -255.77, and the pretax margin is -423.90.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Rekor Systems Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 38.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 523,804. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 243,902 shares at a rate of $2.15, taking the stock ownership to the 6,089,591 shares.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.23 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -418.95 while generating a return on equity of -110.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -150.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rekor Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.57 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Rekor Systems Inc.’s (REKR) raw stochastic average was set at 39.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2670, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2597. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7933 in the near term. At $1.9667, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4267. The third support level lies at $1.2533 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 108.80 million, the company has a total of 61,121K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,920 K while annual income is -83,120 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,190 K while its latest quarter income was -12,680 K.