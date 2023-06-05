Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) with a beta value of 0.87 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

June 02, 2023, Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) trading session started at the price of $3.31, that was 5.88% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.43 and dropped to $3.28 before settling in for the closing price of $3.23. A 52-week range for SB has been $2.35 – $5.12.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 18.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -5.70%. With a float of $70.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.41 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 914 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Safe Bulkers Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Safe Bulkers Inc. is 67.90%, while institutional ownership is 27.30%.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.16) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.00% during the next five years compared to 27.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.87 million, its volume of 0.78 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Safe Bulkers Inc.’s (SB) raw stochastic average was set at 57.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.47 in the near term. At $3.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.17.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Key Stats

There are 121,641K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 366.21 million. As of now, sales total 349,720 K while income totals 172,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 66,850 K while its last quarter net income were 19,310 K.