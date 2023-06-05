Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.98%

A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) stock priced at $7.52, up 5.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.81 and dropped to $7.46 before settling in for the closing price of $7.34. WTTR’s price has ranged from $5.51 to $9.84 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 14.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 205.50%. With a float of $74.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4000 workers is very important to gauge.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Select Water Solutions Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 63.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 17,952. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 2,150 shares at a rate of $8.35, taking the stock ownership to the 89,422 shares.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 205.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Select Water Solutions Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR)

The latest stats from [Select Water Solutions Inc., WTTR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.85 million was inferior to 0.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Select Water Solutions Inc.’s (WTTR) raw stochastic average was set at 55.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.02. The third major resistance level sits at $8.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.32. The third support level lies at $7.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 893.89 million, the company has a total of 121,785K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,387 M while annual income is 48,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 416,590 K while its latest quarter income was 12,350 K.