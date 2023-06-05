Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,264 M

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $67.96, up 3.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.08 and dropped to $67.53 before settling in for the closing price of $66.17. Over the past 52 weeks, SQM has traded in a range of $60.21-$115.72.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 37.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 567.20%. With a float of $147.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.64 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7238 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.88, operating margin of +52.35, and the pretax margin is +51.04.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is 72.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.80%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $3.05) by -$0.42. This company achieved a net margin of +36.47 while generating a return on equity of 99.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 567.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.60% during the next five years compared to 53.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s (SQM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.51, a number that is poised to hit 2.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

The latest stats from [Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., SQM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.31 million was inferior to 1.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.81.

During the past 100 days, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s (SQM) raw stochastic average was set at 21.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $69.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $69.86. The third major resistance level sits at $70.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.98.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.83 billion has total of 285,638K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,711 M in contrast with the sum of 3,906 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,264 M and last quarter income was 749,900 K.