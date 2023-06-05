Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -22.34% last month.

On June 02, 2023, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) opened at $0.3044, higher 6.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.326 and dropped to $0.2931 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Price fluctuations for ANY have ranged from $0.23 to $1.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -13.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -403.70% at the time writing. With a float of $65.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.04 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 429 employees.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sphere 3D Corp. is 2.79%, while institutional ownership is 7.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 24,112. In this transaction SVP and CFO of this company sold 80,000 shares at a rate of $0.30, taking the stock ownership to the 460,574 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s President sold 50,000 for $0.30, making the entire transaction worth $15,070. This insider now owns 10,625 shares in total.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -403.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 34.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.69

Technical Analysis of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Sphere 3D Corp.’s (ANY) raw stochastic average was set at 24.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3761, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4108. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3370 in the near term. At $0.3479, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3699. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3041, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2821. The third support level lies at $0.2712 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Key Stats

There are currently 77,267K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,080 K according to its annual income of -192,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,030 K and its income totaled -3,510 K.