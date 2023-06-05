SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) average volume reaches $155.67K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

June 02, 2023, SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) trading session started at the price of $0.2971, that was 29.34% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.38 and dropped to $0.295 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. A 52-week range for SBIG has been $0.16 – $5.44.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -158.00%. With a float of $14.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.80 million.

The firm has a total of 126 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.67, operating margin of -61.21, and the pretax margin is -49.09.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SpringBig Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SpringBig Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 38.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 200,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 658,544 shares at a rate of $0.30, taking the stock ownership to the 728,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Director bought 493,908 for $0.30, making the entire transaction worth $150,000. This insider now owns 493,908 shares in total.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -49.10 while generating a return on equity of -14.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SpringBig Holdings Inc., SBIG], we can find that recorded value of 0.76 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, SpringBig Holdings Inc.’s (SBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 16.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 188.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 178.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5881, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8521. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4016. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4333. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4866. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3166, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2633. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2316.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) Key Stats

There are 26,941K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.70 million. As of now, sales total 26,630 K while income totals -13,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 7,160 K while its last quarter net income were -2,260 K.