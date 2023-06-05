Search
Shaun Noe
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is expecting -7.50% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Company News

On June 02, 2023, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) opened at $7.40, higher 2.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.715 and dropped to $7.38 before settling in for the closing price of $7.33. Price fluctuations for TME have ranged from $3.14 to $9.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 20.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 26.20% at the time writing. With a float of $883.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.56 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5805 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.09, operating margin of +11.35, and the pretax margin is +15.30.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +12.98 while generating a return on equity of 7.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.91% during the next five years compared to 22.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.61 million, its volume of 8.14 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) raw stochastic average was set at 39.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.70 in the near term. At $7.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Key Stats

There are currently 1,695,077K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,211 M according to its annual income of 546,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,020 M and its income totaled 167,000 K.

