Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) soared 5.04 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

June 02, 2023, Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) trading session started at the price of $146.69, that was 5.04% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $153.45 and dropped to $146.69 before settling in for the closing price of $145.79. A 52-week range for TTEK has been $118.55 – $169.67.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 6.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 14.10%. With a float of $52.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 21000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.43, operating margin of +9.73, and the pretax margin is +9.95.

Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tetra Tech Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tetra Tech Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 431,378. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $28.76, taking the stock ownership to the 159,029 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s Director sold 900 for $145.74, making the entire transaction worth $131,167. This insider now owns 11,563 shares in total.

Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.03) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +7.51 while generating a return on equity of 21.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.90% during the next five years compared to 19.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.61, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK)

Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.46 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.66.

During the past 100 days, Tetra Tech Inc.’s (TTEK) raw stochastic average was set at 77.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $141.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $142.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $155.50 in the near term. At $157.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $162.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $148.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $144.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $141.98.

Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) Key Stats

There are 53,229K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.76 billion. As of now, sales total 3,504 M while income totals 263,130 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,158 M while its last quarter net income were 42,830 K.