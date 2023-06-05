Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 851,250 K

Company News

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) on June 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.26, plunging -6.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.26 and dropped to $2.85 before settling in for the closing price of $3.15. Within the past 52 weeks, TIO’s price has moved between $0.54 and $5.69.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 51.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -12.40%. With a float of $108.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 797 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.54, operating margin of -7.98, and the pretax margin is -7.12.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tingo Group Inc. is 26.20%, while institutional ownership is 6.00%.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.28) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -32.23 while generating a return on equity of -6.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO)

The latest stats from [Tingo Group Inc., TIO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 12.71 million was superior to 2.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Tingo Group Inc.’s (TIO) raw stochastic average was set at 43.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 216.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 118.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.42. The third major resistance level sits at $3.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.36.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 515.71 million based on 163,727K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 146,040 K and income totals -47,070 K. The company made 851,250 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 176,740 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

-17.31% percent quarterly performance for BioNTech SE (BNTX) is not indicative of the underlying story

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock priced at $107.46, up 3.85% from the previous day...
Read more

Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) is 11.19% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE: HI) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $49.68, up 4.50% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) performance over the last week is recorded 23.24%

Steve Mayer -
Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) on June 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.37, soaring 5.11% from the previous trading...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.