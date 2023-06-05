Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) last year’s performance of -87.25% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on June 02, 2023, with Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) stock priced at $3.93, down -10.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.05 and dropped to $3.27 before settling in for the closing price of $3.80. TRKA’s price has ranged from $2.38 to $31.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 191.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -95.00%. With a float of $15.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 58 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Troika Media Group Inc. is 15.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 398,050. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 10,591,710 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 9,082 for $0.93, making the entire transaction worth $8,491. This insider now owns 10,091,710 shares in total.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 12.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Troika Media Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -19.50

Technical Analysis of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.57 million, its volume of 2.52 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Troika Media Group Inc.’s (TRKA) raw stochastic average was set at 4.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 180.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 212.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.88 in the near term. At $4.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.32.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 56.37 million, the company has a total of 16,530K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 116,410 K while annual income is -38,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 59,040 K while its latest quarter income was -7,900 K.