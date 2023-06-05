United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On June 02, 2023, United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) opened at $23.83, higher 6.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.11 and dropped to $23.57 before settling in for the closing price of $23.33. Price fluctuations for UCBI have ranged from $20.37 to $39.50 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 15.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -15.00% at the time writing. With a float of $105.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.45 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3052 workers is very important to gauge.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of United Community Banks Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 24,999. In this transaction EVP, CHIEF BANKING OFFICER of this company sold 649 shares at a rate of $38.52, taking the stock ownership to the 69,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $28.20, making the entire transaction worth $14,100. This insider now owns 13,299 shares in total.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.69) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +29.31 while generating a return on equity of 11.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)

The latest stats from [United Community Banks Inc., UCBI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.51 million was inferior to 0.67 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, United Community Banks Inc.’s (UCBI) raw stochastic average was set at 30.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.08. The third major resistance level sits at $27.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.42.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) Key Stats

There are currently 115,155K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 950,860 K according to its annual income of 277,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 309,700 K and its income totaled 62,300 K.