Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On June 02, 2023, Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) opened at $133.36, higher 3.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $136.90 and dropped to $133.08 before settling in for the closing price of $131.14. Price fluctuations for UHS have ranged from $82.50 to $154.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 5.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -22.70% at the time writing. With a float of $61.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 71200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.92, operating margin of +7.92, and the pretax margin is +6.46.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Universal Health Services Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 102.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 226,189. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,680 shares at a rate of $134.64, taking the stock ownership to the 5,316 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Executive Vice President & CFO sold 25,000 for $139.08, making the entire transaction worth $3,477,000. This insider now owns 93,800 shares in total.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.19) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +5.04 while generating a return on equity of 11.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.13% during the next five years compared to 4.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 114.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.41, a number that is poised to hit 2.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS)

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.67 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.61.

During the past 100 days, Universal Health Services Inc.’s (UHS) raw stochastic average was set at 53.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $134.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $125.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $137.21 in the near term. At $138.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $141.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $133.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $131.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $129.57.

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) Key Stats

There are currently 70,182K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,399 M according to its annual income of 675,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,468 M and its income totaled 163,120 K.