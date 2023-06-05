VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.38%

On June 02, 2023, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) opened at $0.1412, lower -6.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.142 and dropped to $0.13 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. Price fluctuations for VTGN have ranged from $0.08 to $1.20 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -2.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 49.90% at the time writing. With a float of $205.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.84 million.

In an organization with 32 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.49, operating margin of -4308.68, and the pretax margin is -4306.88.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 28.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 17,870. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $0.18, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $0.18, making the entire transaction worth $17,870. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4307.19 while generating a return on equity of -60.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 11.84 million. That was better than the volume of 5.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s (VTGN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1367, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.1522. However, in the short run, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1397. Second resistance stands at $0.1469. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1517. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1277, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1229. The third support level lies at $0.1157 if the price breaches the second support level.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Key Stats

There are currently 219,326K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.91 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,110 K according to its annual income of -47,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 180 K and its income totaled -9,760 K.