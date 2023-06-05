VOD (Vodafone Group Public Limited Company) climbed 0.84 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) on June 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.43, soaring 0.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.58 and dropped to $9.35 before settling in for the closing price of $9.49. Within the past 52 weeks, VOD’s price has moved between $9.39 and $16.74.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -0.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 454.60%. With a float of $2.17 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.73 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 98103 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 454.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.90% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.64

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.05 million, its volume of 7.2 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 6.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.65 in the near term. At $9.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.19.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 25.56 billion based on 2,699,423K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 55,098 M and income totals 14,271 M. The company made 12,594 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,354 M in sales during its previous quarter.