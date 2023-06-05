Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) volume exceeds 0.73 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 02, 2023, Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) opened at $2.44, lower -6.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.56 and dropped to $2.22 before settling in for the closing price of $2.50. Price fluctuations for WDH have ranged from $0.97 to $3.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 126.20% at the time writing. With a float of $295.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $390.34 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2719 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.62, operating margin of +17.06, and the pretax margin is +22.51.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Waterdrop Inc. is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 3.00%.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +21.69 while generating a return on equity of 13.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 40.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 126.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Waterdrop Inc. (WDH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH)

The latest stats from [Waterdrop Inc., WDH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.45 million was inferior to 0.68 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Waterdrop Inc.’s (WDH) raw stochastic average was set at 11.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.71. The third major resistance level sits at $2.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.85.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Key Stats

There are currently 3,941,270K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 954.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 406,220 K according to its annual income of 88,110 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 90,620 K and its income totaled 16,810 K.