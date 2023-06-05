WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) kicked off at the price of $0.04: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $0.0458, down -3.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.0465 and dropped to $0.044 before settling in for the closing price of $0.05. Over the past 52 weeks, WETG has traded in a range of $0.03-$50.50.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 92.70%. With a float of $62.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 76 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.10, operating margin of +41.68, and the pretax margin is +43.79.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of WeTrade Group Inc. is 68.13%, while institutional ownership is 1.10%.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +35.99 while generating a return on equity of 44.19.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at WeTrade Group Inc.’s (WETG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04

Technical Analysis of WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

Looking closely at WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG), its last 5-days average volume was 10.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 10.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, WeTrade Group Inc.’s (WETG) raw stochastic average was set at 1.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 202.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 179.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1254, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7289. However, in the short run, WeTrade Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0457. Second resistance stands at $0.0473. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0482. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0432, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0423. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0407.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.90 million has total of 195,033K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,380 K in contrast with the sum of 5,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,350 K and last quarter income was -8,660 K.