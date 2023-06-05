Yext Inc. (YEXT) with a beta value of 1.17 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On June 02, 2023, Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) opened at $8.86, higher 5.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.295 and dropped to $8.86 before settling in for the closing price of $8.73. Price fluctuations for YEXT have ranged from $4.00 to $9.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 18.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.80% at the time writing. With a float of $108.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.28 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.07, operating margin of -16.17, and the pretax margin is -15.93.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Yext Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 68.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 27, was worth 279,595. In this transaction Director of this company sold 45,625 shares at a rate of $6.13, taking the stock ownership to the 3,070,805 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Director sold 22,800 for $6.13, making the entire transaction worth $139,844. This insider now owns 3,116,430 shares in total.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -16.45 while generating a return on equity of -38.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Yext Inc. (YEXT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 92.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yext Inc. (YEXT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.08 million, its volume of 1.5 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Yext Inc.’s (YEXT) raw stochastic average was set at 83.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.41 in the near term. At $9.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.54.

Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) Key Stats

There are currently 122,105K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 400,850 K according to its annual income of -65,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 101,900 K and its income totaled -7,800 K.