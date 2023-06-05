Yunji Inc. (YJ) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 60.00%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) on June 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.3553, soaring 50.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.58 and dropped to $0.2803 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Within the past 52 weeks, YJ’s price has moved between $0.18 and $1.19.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -29.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -207.30%. With a float of $95.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.85 million.

In an organization with 493 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.54, operating margin of -8.47, and the pretax margin is -9.23.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Yunji Inc. is 22.26%, while institutional ownership is 20.40%.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -11.97 while generating a return on equity of -9.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -207.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Yunji Inc. (YJ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Yunji Inc. (YJ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 16.87 million. That was better than the volume of 1.01 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Yunji Inc.’s (YJ) raw stochastic average was set at 27.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 226.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3171, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6117. However, in the short run, Yunji Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5066. Second resistance stands at $0.6931. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8063. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2069, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0937.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 45.80 million based on 214,654K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 167,330 K and income totals -20,030 K. The company made 37,310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,130 K in sales during its previous quarter.