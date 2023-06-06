$1.58M in average volume shows that Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) stock priced at $0.1328, down -45.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1384 and dropped to $0.0812 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. CYXT’s price has ranged from $0.14 to $15.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.90%. With a float of $133.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 755 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.54, operating margin of -5.80, and the pretax margin is -47.69.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 650,810. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 55,294 shares at a rate of $11.77, taking the stock ownership to the 194,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 19,304 for $11.77, making the entire transaction worth $227,208. This insider now owns 54,258 shares in total.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.26 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -47.60 while generating a return on equity of -71.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT)

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) saw its 5-day average volume 7.0 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s (CYXT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 261.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 186.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2898, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3469. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1225 in the near term. At $0.1591, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1797. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0653, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0447. The third support level lies at $0.0081 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.63 million, the company has a total of 180,317K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 746,000 K while annual income is -355,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 196,700 K while its latest quarter income was -325,400 K.