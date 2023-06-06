$1.68M in average volume shows that KB Home (KBH) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with KB Home (NYSE: KBH) stock priced at $45.02, up 0.63% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.155 and dropped to $44.99 before settling in for the closing price of $45.68. KBH’s price has ranged from $24.78 to $46.91 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 9.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 51.40%. With a float of $69.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2366 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.49, operating margin of +15.28, and the pretax margin is +15.53.

KB Home (KBH) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Residential Construction Industry. The insider ownership of KB Home is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 6,788,411. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 150,000 shares at a rate of $45.26, taking the stock ownership to the 1,472,577 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 27, when Company’s EVP, Real Estate & Bus. Dev. sold 29,777 for $28.77, making the entire transaction worth $856,684. This insider now owns 143,363 shares in total.

KB Home (KBH) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 2/27/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.45 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.77 while generating a return on equity of 24.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.90% during the next five years compared to 37.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are KB Home’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.15, a number that is poised to hit 1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KB Home (KBH)

Looking closely at KB Home (NYSE: KBH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.08 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, KB Home’s (KBH) raw stochastic average was set at 92.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.55. However, in the short run, KB Home’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.42. Second resistance stands at $46.87. The third major resistance level sits at $47.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.09.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.64 billion, the company has a total of 82,491K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,904 M while annual income is 816,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,384 M while its latest quarter income was 125,500 K.