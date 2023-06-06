-10.60% percent quarterly performance for Alight Inc. (ALIT) is not indicative of the underlying story

Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.82, plunging -1.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.92 and dropped to $8.70 before settling in for the closing price of $8.87. Within the past 52 weeks, ALIT’s price has moved between $6.31 and $10.19.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 0.90%. With a float of $382.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $476.15 million.

The firm has a total of 18000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.98, operating margin of -0.45, and the pretax margin is -1.31.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Alight Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 94.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 248,780,699. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 28,562,652 shares at a rate of $8.71, taking the stock ownership to the 57,028 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 28,562,652 for $8.71, making the entire transaction worth $248,780,699. This insider now owns 57,028 shares in total.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1.98 while generating a return on equity of -1.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Alight Inc. (ALIT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alight Inc. (ALIT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Alight Inc., ALIT], we can find that recorded value of 2.19 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Alight Inc.’s (ALIT) raw stochastic average was set at 34.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.98. The third major resistance level sits at $9.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.49.

Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.72 billion based on 556,548K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,132 M and income totals -62,000 K. The company made 831,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -68,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.