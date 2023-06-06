10.75% volatility in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) last month: This is a red flag warning

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.16, plunging -4.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1735 and dropped to $0.151 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Within the past 52 weeks, ATIP’s price has moved between $0.16 and $2.26.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 48.40%. With a float of $201.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $204.92 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.86, operating margin of -8.41, and the pretax margin is -85.20.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 7,162. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 30,476 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 560,410 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Chief People Officer bought 45,000 for $0.55, making the entire transaction worth $24,615. This insider now owns 133,652 shares in total.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -77.46 while generating a return on equity of -142.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Trading Performance Indicators

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP)

The latest stats from [ATI Physical Therapy Inc., ATIP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.61 million was superior to 0.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s (ATIP) raw stochastic average was set at 1.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2444, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5364. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1705. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1833. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1930. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1480, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1383. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1255.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 32.13 million based on 207,384K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 635,670 K and income totals -492,380 K. The company made 166,930 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -26,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.