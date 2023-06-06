-16.73% percent quarterly performance for Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) stock priced at $6.70, down -3.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.73 and dropped to $6.29 before settling in for the closing price of $6.58. RIG’s price has ranged from $2.32 to $7.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 4.40%. With a float of $669.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $728.00 million.

The firm has a total of 5340 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.25, operating margin of -0.82, and the pretax margin is -21.83.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. The insider ownership of Transocean Ltd. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 78,360. In this transaction SVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $6.53, taking the stock ownership to the 476,802 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Director bought 30,000 for $7.40, making the entire transaction worth $222,000. This insider now owns 141,000 shares in total.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.38 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -24.12 while generating a return on equity of -5.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Transocean Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Transocean Ltd., RIG], we can find that recorded value of 16.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 20.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Transocean Ltd.’s (RIG) raw stochastic average was set at 43.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.78. The third major resistance level sits at $6.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.83.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.51 billion, the company has a total of 766,448K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,575 M while annual income is -621,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 649,000 K while its latest quarter income was -465,000 K.