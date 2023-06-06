2.19% volatility in PACCAR Inc (PCAR) last month: This is a red flag warning

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $70.83, up 4.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.40 and dropped to $70.37 before settling in for the closing price of $70.01. Over the past 52 weeks, PCAR has traded in a range of $49.93-$76.71.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 8.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 61.20%. With a float of $515.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $785.25 million.

In an organization with 31100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.45, operating margin of +12.73, and the pretax margin is +13.35.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of PACCAR Inc is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 66.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 3,379,640. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company sold 46,523 shares at a rate of $72.64, taking the stock ownership to the 128,105 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s SR. VICE PRESIDENT/CONTROLLER sold 1 for $71.63, making the entire transaction worth $57. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.81) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +10.44 while generating a return on equity of 24.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.68% during the next five years compared to 6.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PACCAR Inc’s (PCAR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 78.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.96, a number that is poised to hit 2.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.75 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.72.

During the past 100 days, PACCAR Inc’s (PCAR) raw stochastic average was set at 71.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.59. However, in the short run, PACCAR Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $74.34. Second resistance stands at $75.39. The third major resistance level sits at $77.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $68.28.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 36.59 billion has total of 522,579K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 28,820 M in contrast with the sum of 3,012 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,473 M and last quarter income was 733,900 K.