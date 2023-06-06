Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

$2.37M in average volume shows that DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) is heading in the right direction

Markets

On June 05, 2023, DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) opened at $8.00, lower -5.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.07 and dropped to $7.67 before settling in for the closing price of $8.11. Price fluctuations for DHT have ranged from $5.34 to $12.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 647.70% at the time writing. With a float of $134.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.99 million.

The firm has a total of 1252 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DHT Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.25) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 647.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 47.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DHT Holdings Inc., DHT], we can find that recorded value of 2.63 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, DHT Holdings Inc.’s (DHT) raw stochastic average was set at 7.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.13. The third major resistance level sits at $8.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.22.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Key Stats

There are currently 162,987K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 454,150 K according to its annual income of 61,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 132,570 K and its income totaled 38,180 K.

