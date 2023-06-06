-26.70% percent quarterly performance for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) is not indicative of the underlying story

June 05, 2023, Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) trading session started at the price of $12.12, that was -3.46% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.125 and dropped to $11.68 before settling in for the closing price of $12.14. A 52-week range for EBC has been $9.93 – $21.54.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 34.30%. With a float of $174.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.33 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1950 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Eastern Bankshares Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Eastern Bankshares Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 14,797. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,320 shares at a rate of $11.21, taking the stock ownership to the 76,214 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Director sold 1,150 for $11.21, making the entire transaction worth $12,892. This insider now owns 76,097 shares in total.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.32) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +25.76 while generating a return on equity of 6.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.1 million, its volume of 0.9 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s (EBC) raw stochastic average was set at 22.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.00 in the near term. At $12.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.11.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Key Stats

There are 176,328K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.92 billion. As of now, sales total 781,340 K while income totals 199,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 219,510 K while its last quarter net income were 42,290 K.