$3.71M in average volume shows that Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) is heading in the right direction

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) kicked off on June 05, 2023, at the price of $2.08, up 5.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.2799 and dropped to $1.87 before settling in for the closing price of $2.02. Over the past 52 weeks, WLDS has traded in a range of $0.39-$5.85.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -200.30%. With a float of $5.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.28 million.

In an organization with 27 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.70, operating margin of -12342.22, and the pretax margin is -14435.56.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of Wearable Devices Ltd. is 53.32%, while institutional ownership is 10.30%.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -14435.56 while generating a return on equity of -120.44.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -200.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Wearable Devices Ltd.’s (WLDS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 713.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53

Technical Analysis of Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 21.42 million. That was better than the volume of 3.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Wearable Devices Ltd.’s (WLDS) raw stochastic average was set at 88.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 522.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 236.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Wearable Devices Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.32. Second resistance stands at $2.51. The third major resistance level sits at $2.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.69. The third support level lies at $1.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 32.10 million has total of 11,137K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 50 K in contrast with the sum of -6,500 K annual income.