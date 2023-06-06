-4.84% percent quarterly performance for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is not indicative of the underlying story

On June 05, 2023, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) opened at $198.74, higher 0.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $200.22 and dropped to $198.1711 before settling in for the closing price of $198.66. Price fluctuations for UNP have ranged from $183.69 to $242.35 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 3.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.70% at the time writing. With a float of $607.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $610.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 31471 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.86, operating margin of +39.68, and the pretax margin is +36.47.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Railroads industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Union Pacific Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 532,500. In this transaction EVP SUSTAINABILITY & STRATEGY of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $213.00, taking the stock ownership to the 39,080 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s Director bought 1,380 for $188.26, making the entire transaction worth $259,799. This insider now owns 1,380 shares in total.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.58) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +28.13 while generating a return on equity of 53.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.01% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.31, a number that is poised to hit 2.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Looking closely at Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP), its last 5-days average volume was 2.68 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.63.

During the past 100 days, Union Pacific Corporation’s (UNP) raw stochastic average was set at 45.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $197.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $205.25. However, in the short run, Union Pacific Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $199.91. Second resistance stands at $201.09. The third major resistance level sits at $201.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $197.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $196.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $195.81.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Key Stats

There are currently 610,253K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 119.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 24,875 M according to its annual income of 6,998 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,056 M and its income totaled 1,630 M.