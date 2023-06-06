-42.31% percent quarterly performance for Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is not indicative of the underlying story

On June 05, 2023, Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) opened at $0.40, lower -3.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.40 and dropped to $0.35 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. Price fluctuations for ENSV have ranged from $0.30 to $3.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -10.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 34.90% at the time writing. With a float of $10.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 98 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.55, operating margin of -36.07, and the pretax margin is -25.76.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Enservco Corporation is 3.91%, while institutional ownership is 24.10%.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -25.76 while generating a return on equity of -171.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 21.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Enservco Corporation (ENSV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82

Technical Analysis of Enservco Corporation (ENSV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.33 million, its volume of 0.29 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Enservco Corporation’s (ENSV) raw stochastic average was set at 4.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4365, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2967. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3863 in the near term. At $0.4071, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4243. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3483, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3311. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3103.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Key Stats

There are currently 18,064K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 21,640 K according to its annual income of -5,580 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,910 K and its income totaled -1,000 K.