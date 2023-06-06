$737.77K in average volume shows that Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) is heading in the right direction

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) kicked off on June 05, 2023, at the price of $8.94, down -3.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.95 and dropped to $8.52 before settling in for the closing price of $8.93. Over the past 52 weeks, BRKL has traded in a range of $7.00-$15.50.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 5.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.80%. With a float of $74.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.56 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 813 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Brookline Bancorp Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 85.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 42,150. In this transaction CEO, Brookline Bank of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $8.43, taking the stock ownership to the 65,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Co-President & CFO bought 2,000 for $8.09, making the entire transaction worth $16,180. This insider now owns 133,197 shares in total.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +29.66 while generating a return on equity of 11.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s (BRKL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.72 million, its volume of 0.57 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s (BRKL) raw stochastic average was set at 23.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.90 in the near term. At $9.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.04.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 716.27 million has total of 88,665K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 373,530 K in contrast with the sum of 109,740 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 145,490 K and last quarter income was 7,560 K.