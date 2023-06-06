8.76% percent quarterly performance for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is not indicative of the underlying story

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) kicked off on June 02, 2023, at the price of $22.97, up 0.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.21 and dropped to $22.93 before settling in for the closing price of $22.99. Over the past 52 weeks, IBN has traded in a range of $17.07-$23.75.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 9.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.10%. With a float of $3.39 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.49 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 103010 employees.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of ICICI Bank Limited is 62.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.50%.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.28) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +18.28 while generating a return on equity of 17.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.30% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ICICI Bank Limited’s (IBN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

Looking closely at ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN), its last 5-days average volume was 3.6 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, ICICI Bank Limited’s (IBN) raw stochastic average was set at 96.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.85. However, in the short run, ICICI Bank Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.22. Second resistance stands at $23.36. The third major resistance level sits at $23.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.66.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 79.15 billion has total of 3,494,883K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,272 M in contrast with the sum of 4,255 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,393 M and last quarter income was 1,110 M.